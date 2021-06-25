Special Toledo Humane Society fund that’s helped save dozens of lives is running low

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A special fund at the Toledo Humane Society has helped save dozens of lives. It’s called Hope’s Fund.

Veterinary care is the biggest operating expense at the shelter. A lot of the money is used for surgeries. Most of them can be done at THS, but some animals have to be sent to specialists.

That’s why Hope’s Fund is so critical. Hope was a German Shepherd that came to the shelter as a cruelty case in 2018 .

Stephen Heaven is the CEO of THS.

“She was unable to walk and emaciated. The staff really fell in love with her because of the amazing fight she put up to regain her strength.”

Despite a heroic effort to save her, Hope did not survive. Heaven says in the years since her death, the fund named in her memory, has provided tens of thousands of dollars to help to dozens of animals.

“People who give to this fund know it is going to help individual animals have a better life, and a fuller life.The fund was started by an anonymous donor. It started out as a way to help cover the medical expenses of animals that had been abused, but it has been expanded to include covering the cost of serious operations needed for shelter animals. It is all about making sure all the animals here have a great chance at leading a healthy and happy life. "

Kobe is a puppy at the shelter in need of a specialized surgery to correct a life-threatening condition.

Dr. Debbie Johnson is a veterinarian at THS.

“Kobe has something called pulmonic stenosis where the valves that come out of his heart into his lungs are smaller than they should be. Without a life-saving procedure he won’t live very long.”

Dr. Johnson says Gretta is another dog that also needs an expensive surgery.

“Gretta is about 7-years-old. She needs an ACL repair which is a fairly common injury. We’ve probably had 7 or 8 of these cases just in 2021.”

According to the humane society, the average cost for a surgery paid for through Hope’s Fund is $1,500-$2,000. However, some procedures can cost thousands more. The fund is almost empty right now.

Dr. Johnson says there are many success stories that have been made possible by the fund, and she hopes people will make sure that continues for years to come.

“We do a lot of advanced procedures here. We have terrific surgeons, but that all costs money, and we couldn’t do it without those donations. We are so grateful to all the people in our community who help make it possible.”

Hope’s Fund is restricted, so every penny goes toward helping cruelty cases get medical care as well as animals that need specialized surgeries.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.