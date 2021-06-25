Traffic
State launching four new programs to provide grants to Ohio businesses

Gov. DeWine announced four new grant programs for small- and medium-sized businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The state of Ohio is launching four grant programs to help small- and medium-sized businesses recover from the coronavirus pandemic. They will provide $155 million in grant funding to businesses.

“These four new grant programs will help industries that experienced losses over the last year because of the pandemic,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Ohio’s economy is moving forward, and with new grant programs like the ones we are announcing today, we are optimistic that our economy will only continue to grow stronger from here.”

The programs will benefit businesses that opened in 2020, food and beverage establishments, entertainment venues, and lodging venues. The funds were made available by the Ohio General Assembly as part of Senate Bill 108 and Senate Bill 109, both of which Governor DeWine signed into law in May.

All four programs will be administered by the Ohio Development Services Agency (Development). Program guidelines, terms and conditions, and required documentation for all four programs are available now at BusinessHelp.Ohio.Gov. The applications will open on Tuesday, June 29.

Ohio Small Business Development Centers and Ohio Minority Business Assistance Centers are staffed with advisors who can help businesses with the application process.

