Three people detained after standoff situation Friday in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police and SWAT members are on the scene of a standoff Friday morning on Cottage Ave. in north Toledo.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Cottage after multiple Shot Spotter Alerts came through around 4 a.m. While on the scene, officers heard multiple rounds of gunshots fired. They saw a male who they believe to be the shooter running from the back of the house.

Authorities put barricade protocols in place with SWAT and negotiators. They detained three people. A 17-year-old female babysitter and five children were also in the house.

Police cannot confirm if one of those detained is the shooter. They are continuing to investigate the situation.

This is a developing story. 13abc will update as more information is available.

