Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Three people detained after standoff situation Friday in north Toledo

Toledo Police and SWAT are on the scene of a standoff on Cottage Ave. in north Toledo on...
Toledo Police and SWAT are on the scene of a standoff on Cottage Ave. in north Toledo on Friday, June 25.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police and SWAT members are on the scene of a standoff Friday morning on Cottage Ave. in north Toledo.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Cottage after multiple Shot Spotter Alerts came through around 4 a.m. While on the scene, officers heard multiple rounds of gunshots fired. They saw a male who they believe to be the shooter running from the back of the house.

Authorities put barricade protocols in place with SWAT and negotiators. They detained three people. A 17-year-old female babysitter and five children were also in the house.

Police cannot confirm if one of those detained is the shooter. They are continuing to investigate the situation.

This is a developing story. 13abc will update as more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the city of Birmingham about to consider a COVID vaccine lottery, we're asking if those...
And the 5th and final winner of Ohio’s Vax-A-Million drawing is...
Toledo Police are on the scene of an injured man at a Mobil gas station on Dorr St. on...
Police on scene of injured man in west Toledo
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Toledo Police are investigating a homicide after the body of Theodore Walker was found at...
Authorities investigating homicide at Ottawa Park
He's gotten hundreds of tattoos since his diagnosis
Linked through ink: Man gets hundreds of tattoos after terminal cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Toledo Police are searching for Jane Ochoa, 74, who was last seen around 8:50 p.m. on Thursday,...
Police searching for missing Toledo woman with dementia
Ohio's transgender ban bill
Ohio's transgender ban bill
Head Coach Alberto Almedia watches as his team does drills. Almedia played water polo for 17...
Club teaches kids water polo and life lessons
TPS Head Start grant increases by 1.2 million dollars
TPS Head Start grant increases by $1.2 million