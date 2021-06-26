Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

6/26: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re locked in to a very humid weather pattern for the next several days. Highs in the mid-80s through the midweek will feel like the 90s every afternoon, with scattered storms possible Sunday PM... and the southwest breeze won’t help things feel any cooler. (Tonight’s storms should stay well to the northwest, though a slight risk is out for Hillsdale County.) Those rain chances will only increase through the work week, so far eyeing at least another 1-2″ total between now and next weekend. Highs will otherwise slowly cool closer to the 80-degree mark by Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police and SWAT are on the scene of a standoff on Cottage Ave. in north Toledo on...
Two people detained after standoff situation Friday in north Toledo
KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
Victim hospitalized after being pulled from campground pond
Cat house.
Neighbors fed up with smell from “cat house”
He's gotten hundreds of tattoos since his diagnosis
Linked through ink: Man gets hundreds of tattoos after terminal cancer diagnosis
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

Latest News

Keeping a close eye on storms to the northwest this evening, with more rain chances through the...
6/26: Dan's Saturday Evening Forecast
June 26, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
June 26, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
June 26, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
June 26, 2021: Heather’s Saturday Morning Forecast
Strong storms are possible early tonight, though the whole weekend won't be a washout. Dan...
6/25: Dan’s Friday 11PM Forecast