6/26: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

We’re locked in to a very humid weather pattern for the next several days. Highs in the mid-80s through the midweek will feel like the 90s every afternoon, with scattered storms possible Sunday PM... and the southwest breeze won’t help things feel any cooler. (Tonight’s storms should stay well to the northwest, though a slight risk is out for Hillsdale County.) Those rain chances will only increase through the work week, so far eyeing at least another 1-2″ total between now and next weekend. Highs will otherwise slowly cool closer to the 80-degree mark by Thursday.

