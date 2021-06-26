Driver shot on the side of the road in Seneca Co., suspect arrested

ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bloomville man was shot after stopping next to a parked vehicle on SR 4 Friday.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 from a man that said he was shot by another man parked in silver vehicle south of Attica.

Upon investigation, deputies a man in the driver side of a 2011 silver Hyundai, with a handgun under the seat.

Roshawn J. Miller, 22, of Gahanna was arrested for Having Weapon Under Disability.

Attempted Murder, Felonious Assault and Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle are all pending upon the conclusion of the entire investigation.

“The investigation is presently ongoing, but the immediate response by all involved was instrumental to the success and outcome of this investigation. I can safely say that Seneca County is safer this evening with this man behind bars and that the victims injuries were not severe and he was treated and released from Tiffin Mercy Hospital,” Seneca County Sheriff Fredrick Stevens said.

