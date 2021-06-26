Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Driver shot on the side of the road in Seneca Co., suspect arrested

Roshawn J. Miller, 22, of Gahanna was arrested for Having Weapon Under Disability.
Roshawn J. Miller, 22, of Gahanna was arrested for Having Weapon Under Disability.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bloomville man was shot after stopping next to a parked vehicle on SR 4 Friday.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 from a man that said he was shot by another man parked in silver vehicle south of Attica.

Upon investigation, deputies a man in the driver side of a 2011 silver Hyundai, with a handgun under the seat.

Roshawn J. Miller, 22, of Gahanna was arrested for Having Weapon Under Disability.

Attempted Murder, Felonious Assault and Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle are all pending upon the conclusion of the entire investigation.

A Bloomville man was shot after stopping next to a parked vehicle on SR 4 Friday, June 25, 2021.
A Bloomville man was shot after stopping next to a parked vehicle on SR 4 Friday, June 25, 2021.(WTVG)

“The investigation is presently ongoing, but the immediate response by all involved was instrumental to the success and outcome of this investigation. I can safely say that Seneca County is safer this evening with this man behind bars and that the victims injuries were not severe and he was treated and released from Tiffin Mercy Hospital,” Seneca County Sheriff Fredrick Stevens said.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police and SWAT are on the scene of a standoff on Cottage Ave. in north Toledo on...
Two people detained after standoff situation Friday in north Toledo
With the city of Birmingham about to consider a COVID vaccine lottery, we're asking if those...
And the 5th and final winner of Ohio’s Vax-A-Million drawing is...
Toledo Police are on the scene of an injured man at a Mobil gas station on Dorr St. on...
Police on scene of injured man in west Toledo
He's gotten hundreds of tattoos since his diagnosis
Linked through ink: Man gets hundreds of tattoos after terminal cancer diagnosis
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
Victim hospitalized after being pulled from campground pond
Two people detained after standoff situation Friday in north Toledo
Two people arrested after standoff situation Friday in north Toledo
Cat house.
Neighbors fed up with smell from “cat house”
"Very different businesses, but very similar goals, in a lot of ways."
Mercy Health donates $1M to Metroparks Toledo