Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man jumps from moving plane at Los Angeles airport

In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, a traveler awaits for transportation at the Los Angeles...
In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, a traveler awaits for transportation at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. Airport police are investigating a driver who drove through a fence and onto the airfield. The intrusion Thursday, June 24, 2021, forced a sudden closure of some runways.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 1:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a passenger was taken to the hospital after he jumped out of a moving plane at Los Angeles International Airport.

Authorities say United Express flight 5365 was pulling away from a gate Friday evening when the man tried to breach the cockpit, then opened the service door and jumped down the emergency slide onto the taxiway.

His injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

It’s the second disruption at LAX in two days.

Authorities say on Thursday evening, a driver plowed through a fence onto the airfield at a FedEx cargo facility before he was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police and SWAT are on the scene of a standoff on Cottage Ave. in north Toledo on...
Two people detained after standoff situation Friday in north Toledo
He's gotten hundreds of tattoos since his diagnosis
Linked through ink: Man gets hundreds of tattoos after terminal cancer diagnosis
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
Victim hospitalized after being pulled from campground pond
Offc. Darrian Young was killed in a car accident while on duty in June 2020.
Woman accused of killing Monroe Co. animal control officer in crash pleads no contest, found guilty of murder

Latest News

A makeshift memorial bears photos of some of the missing people that hangs from a fence, near...
Victims in Miami condo collapse came from around the world
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Condo search grows dire with 159 still unaccounted for
Dole recalls limited amount of blueberry packages for possible cyclospora contamination.
Dole blueberries recalled due to Cyclospora
Dole recalls limited amount of blueberry packages for possible cyclospora contamination.
Dole blueberries recalled due to cyclospora