Victim hospitalized after being pulled from campground pond

MONROE CO., Mich. (WTVG) - Life-saving measures are in progress for a victim pulled from a campground pond Friday.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said water rescue crews spotted the victim in the water at the KOA Campground located at 15600 Tunnicliff Rd in Summerfield Township shortly after they were called around 5 p.m.

Paramedics with Monroe Community Ambulance transported the victim to Toledo Hospital.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time.

