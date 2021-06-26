Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Victim hospitalized after being pulled from campground pond

KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
KOA campground (Monroe Co.)(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE CO., Mich. (WTVG) - Life-saving measures are in progress for a victim pulled from a campground pond Friday.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said water rescue crews spotted the victim in the water at the KOA Campground located at 15600 Tunnicliff Rd in Summerfield Township shortly after they were called around 5 p.m.

Paramedics with Monroe Community Ambulance transported the victim to Toledo Hospital.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police and SWAT are on the scene of a standoff on Cottage Ave. in north Toledo on...
Two people detained after standoff situation Friday in north Toledo
With the city of Birmingham about to consider a COVID vaccine lottery, we're asking if those...
And the 5th and final winner of Ohio’s Vax-A-Million drawing is...
Toledo Police are on the scene of an injured man at a Mobil gas station on Dorr St. on...
Police on scene of injured man in west Toledo
He's gotten hundreds of tattoos since his diagnosis
Linked through ink: Man gets hundreds of tattoos after terminal cancer diagnosis
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

Two people detained after standoff situation Friday in north Toledo
Two people arrested after standoff situation Friday in north Toledo
Cat house.
Neighbors fed up with smell from “cat house”
"Very different businesses, but very similar goals, in a lot of ways."
Mercy Health donates $1M to Metroparks Toledo
It has provided tens of thousands to help dozens of animals since 2018
Special Toledo Humane Society fund that’s helped save dozens of lives is running low