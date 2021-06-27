6/27: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Watch for heavy downpours and gusty winds with any further storm development between now and midnight. Highs in the upper 80s will still feel like the low to mid-90s each afternoon through Wednesday. Storm chances will gradually ramp up as another front stalls over us, before cooler, drier air finally dives in from the north Thursday. The 4th of July holiday weekend looks pleasant overall as a result -- upper 70s with a few isolated PM storms.

