6/27: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Scattered storms this evening... and for the next several evenings
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Watch for heavy downpours and gusty winds with any further storm development between now and midnight. Highs in the upper 80s will still feel like the low to mid-90s each afternoon through Wednesday. Storm chances will gradually ramp up as another front stalls over us, before cooler, drier air finally dives in from the north Thursday. The 4th of July holiday weekend looks pleasant overall as a result -- upper 70s with a few isolated PM storms.

