Groom surprises Bride with Grammy Award-Winning artist

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo Groom pulled off quite the surprise this weekend for his Bride. Michael and Nicole Byrd were serenaded by Grammy Award-Winning artist Major on their big day. Michael wanted to make it special for Nicole. Their wedding date is also her birthday. The couple was forced to postpone their wedding three times because of the pandemic.

