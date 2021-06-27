Homeowner shoots man who crashed SUV into house

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a man driving an SUV crashed into a house, the homeowner pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to Toledo Police.

The incident happened just before 3:00 AM Sunday June 27, 2021, on the 600 block of Wyman St. near Byrne and Airport Hwy. in Toledo.

According to detectives, the SUV crashed into several vehicles along the street before veering into the house. The SUV narrowly missed another vehicle parked in the driveway, then came to a rest in the backyard several feet from an above ground pool.

The homeowner, police say, pulled a gun and shot the driver, who was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.