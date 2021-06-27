Traffic
Homeowner shoots man who crashed SUV into house

The crash happened just before 3:00 AM on Wyman St. near Airport and Byrne
A homeowner on Wyman in Toledo shot the driver of an SUV after he crashed into a house.
A homeowner on Wyman in Toledo shot the driver of an SUV after he crashed into a house.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a man driving an SUV crashed into a house, the homeowner pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to Toledo Police.

The incident happened just before 3:00 AM Sunday June 27, 2021, on the 600 block of Wyman St. near Byrne and Airport Hwy. in Toledo.

According to detectives, the SUV crashed into several vehicles along the street before veering into the house. The SUV narrowly missed another vehicle parked in the driveway, then came to a rest in the backyard several feet from an above ground pool.

The homeowner, police say, pulled a gun and shot the driver, who was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

