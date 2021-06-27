TFRD “dangerously” understaffed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue (TFRD) is understaffed. On Saturday night, the department started the evening with eight open spots to fill at fire stations around the city.

According to a Local 92 union leader, this isn’t just tonight, it’s nearly every night.

Being short firefighters and below minimum manning means that there are vehicles out of service. For example, if those eight spots were not filled with overtime, three vehicles would be out of service, including one ambulance.

“Your fire department is dangerously understaffed today,” reads the billboard on the side of the Local 92 union hall.

The board has some Toledo residents feeling nervous.

“It made me feel scared,” says Toledo resident Whitney Beachum. “Because if they’re understaffed, it means they’re not that safe.”

“We need to have enough staff so that when they go out so that they can be refreshed when they go out,” says Toledo resident John Ramoz.

Matt Tabb is the vice president of Local 92. He says he’s already put in 700 hours of overtime in 2021. And he’s not the only one. Firefighters are now authorized to work 36-hour shifts, a practice that used to be against the rules. But it’s still not enough.

“The city just hasn’t hired enough. They’ve been extremely negligent in their hiring practices for firefighters. There is a current class going on right now. There’s approximately 50 people going through that class right now. And they will help, of course. But they should have been hired last year,” says Tabb.

That class won’t hit the street until October, and even then, the department is short 100, not 50.

“The onus, the problem, lies with the city. They haven’t hired enough people over the years as they should have and now we’re paying the price for that,” says Tabb.

TFRD provided 13abc with a statement:

The City of Toledo and the T.F.R.D. Administration have been working to increase staffing for some time now. The efforts to recruit and hire a class were well underway until the Covid-19 Pandemic occurred. The Pandemic impeded the hiring process efforts indefinitely as the National Testing Network (NTN) resource sites were closed. NTN is the agency that provides entry examinations and the physical agility testing (the Firefighter Mile) for the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department. The testing sites were closed for several months, which negated our goal of hiring a fire class of 50 in December of 2020. As the testing sites reopened, the City Administration resumed the hiring process without delay. At this time the City of Toledo currently has a class of 49 recruits that are well into the academy process. To that end, we are also well underway with hiring additional classes. In no way has the City of Toledo Administration neglected its duty to hire sufficient number of firefighters. We understand the negative effects that were created by the Pandemic and we are truly empathetic. The city plans to hire a sufficient number of firefighters to relieve the current members and to reduce the potential of staffing issues.

