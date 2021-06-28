6/28/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
More heat on the way (along with more showers and storms)
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms, then muggy overnight, lower 70s. TUESDAY: Slight chance of an AM shower, then showers and storms more likely in the afternoon and evening, hot and humid, highs in the lower 90s with a heat index between 95-100. WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, not as hot but still humid, highs in the mid 80s.