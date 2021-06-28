Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

6/28/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

More heat on the way (along with more showers and storms)
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms, then muggy overnight, lower 70s. TUESDAY: Slight chance of an AM shower, then showers and storms more likely in the afternoon and evening, hot and humid, highs in the lower 90s with a heat index between 95-100. WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, not as hot but still humid, highs in the mid 80s.

Most Read

A homeowner on Wyman in Toledo shot the driver of an SUV after he crashed into a house.
Homeowner shoots man who crashed SUV into house
The Toledo Firefighters Union publicly claims to be "dangerously understaffed."
TFRD “dangerously” understaffed, leaving some resident nervous and scared
KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
Victim in critical condition after being pulled from Monroe Co. campground pond
Wedding Surprise
Groom surprises Bride with Grammy Award-Winning artist
The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Before building collapse, $9M+ in repairs needed

Latest News

6/28/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
6/28/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
June 28th Weather Forecast
June 28th Weather Forecast
Very Humid With PM Storms
June 28th Weather Forecast
June 28th Weather Forecast
June 28th Weather Forecast