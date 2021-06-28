American Red Cross urgently searching for blood donors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage, the organization is looking for blood donors of all types, especially type O and those giving platelets.

Donors can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Donors who give blood between July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat, while supplies last. And donors who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 28-July 15

Toledo Blood Donation Center

3510 Executive Parkway, Toledo

Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Ohio

Fulton County

Archbold

7/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Ruihley Park Pavilion, 320 W Holland Street

Fayette

6/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fayette United Methodist Church - Family Life Center, 306 East Main Street

Pettisville

7/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pettisville Missionary Church, 19055 Co Rd D

Wauseon

7/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm

Henry County

Deshler

7/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 230 Allendale Avenue

Holgate

7/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Peter Lutheran Church, 710 E. Joe E. Brown

Liberty Center

6/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Liberty Center Fire Station, County Road 8

Lucas County

Holland

6/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., 102.3 Proclaim FM, 7112 Angola Road

Oregon

7/9/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, 2801 Bay Park Drive

7/15/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Intersection Church, 1640 South Coy Road

Toledo

7/2/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Clement’s Catholic Church, 3030 Tremainsville Road

7/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 6149 Hill Ave.

7/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of St. Andrew United Methodist, 3620 Heatherdowns

7/7/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Toledo Fire Fighters Local 92, 714 Washington

7/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Regina Coeli, 530 Regina Pkwy.

Ottawa County

Marblehead

6/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Marblehead VFW, 421 W. Main Street

Oak Harbor

6/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Market Oak Harbor VFW, 251 W. Main Street

Port Clinton

6/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Port Clinton, 109 E.Perry St

7/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 50 N.E. Catawba Road

Sandusky County

Clyde

7/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Clyde VFW, 847 W. Maple St.

Fremont

6/28/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fremont VFW, 204 Birchard Ave.

7/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sandusky County American Red Cross, 1245 Napoleon Street

7/12/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Terra State Community College, 2830 Napoleon Rd

Woodville

7/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Woodville Township Fire Department, 321 E. Main St.

Wood County

Bowling Green

7/2/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Bowen Thompson Student Union, Bowen-Thompson Student Union

7/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Maumee Valley Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 20189 N. Dixie Hwy

7/13/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Courthouse Complex, 1 Courthouse Square

Cygnet

6/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Basic Truth Church, 12389 Tank Farm Road

Northwood

7/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., GRACEPOINTE CHURCH, 4035 Williston Road

Pemberville

7/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Eastwood Elementary School, 4700 Sugar Ridge Rd

Perrysburg

6/29/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 601 East Boundary

6/30/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 East Indiana

7/1/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 6165 Levis Commons Blvd.

7/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saint John XXIII Catholic Community, 24250 Dixie Hwy.

7/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Zenobia Shrine, 8048 Broadstone Blvd.

Rossford

7/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Local 8 Union Hall, 807 Lime City Road

Michigan

Monroe County

Milan

7/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Marble Memorial United Methodist, 8 Park Street

Monroe

7/8/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Monroe Church of the Nazarene, 3401 S. Custer (M-50)

7/12/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Moose Lodge 884, 1320 N. Macomb

7/13/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Redeemer Fellowship Church, 5305 Evergreen Drive

Newport

7/7/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, 8109 Swan Creek Road

