Arrest made in the death of missing Lenawee County woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been arrested and is facing murder charges in connection to the death of a missing woman from Lenawee County.

Authorities arrested 33-year-old Christopher George Maurer last Thursday for the murder of Jessica Marie Fox, Michigan State Police announced Monday. Fox went missing in March. According to the Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police, Maurer is facing other unnamed charges as well.

Fox was last seen on March 21 in Tecumseh. Her body was found in the River Raisin on April 8.

According to authorities, the autopsy determined the cause of death to be strangulation. The Lenawee County Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide.

