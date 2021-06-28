Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Heat exhaustion can boil up quickly with increased humidity

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The heat and humidity are combining to be a dangerous mix for many people so far this season.

ER Doctors are reporting an increase in people being treated for heat exhaustion.

Dr. Chris Goliver MD from Mercy Health ER in Perrysburg says one of the most common signs he sees is when people don’t heed the symptom of stopping sweating. “That can be a sign that we’re going from heat exhaustion to heatstroke.”

Dr. Goliver says the heat is one thing, but it’s the humidity that’s the real challenge. “The problem is that if I have a real high humidity level it’s harder for the body to evaporate that water so it’s just sitting on the acting as a blanket which unfortunately can start raising the temperature up.”

And if you don’t do something to cool down quickly, it can boil out of control pretty quickly. “Have some cold towels that you can put around your neck...around your chest. You can get a cool-mist fan where just misting the body for that direct contact to help start lowering the temperature down.”

You also need to check with your doctor to see if some of the medications you take make you more vulnerable to heat sensitivity. Everything from allergy medications to blood pressure meds can cause problems.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeowner on Wyman in Toledo shot the driver of an SUV after he crashed into a house.
Homeowner shoots man who crashed SUV into house
The Toledo Firefighters Union publicly claims to be "dangerously understaffed."
TFRD “dangerously” understaffed, leaving some resident nervous and scared
KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
Victim in critical condition after being pulled from Monroe Co. campground pond
Wedding Surprise
Groom surprises Bride with Grammy Award-Winning artist
The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Before building collapse, $9M+ in repairs needed

Latest News

SEL Curriculum helps kids make a positive change
SEL Curriculum helps kids make a positive change
Businesses in Sylvania are preparing for an influx of traffic from the Marathon Classic.
Sylvania businesses prepare for the Marathon Classic
Businesses in downtown Sylvania are preparing for the influx of people coming to see the LGPA...
Marathon Classic Businesses Prepare
SEL Curriculum helps kids make a positive change
SEL Curriculum helps kids make a positive change