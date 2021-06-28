Heat exhaustion can boil up quickly with increased humidity

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The heat and humidity are combining to be a dangerous mix for many people so far this season.

ER Doctors are reporting an increase in people being treated for heat exhaustion.

Dr. Chris Goliver MD from Mercy Health ER in Perrysburg says one of the most common signs he sees is when people don’t heed the symptom of stopping sweating. “That can be a sign that we’re going from heat exhaustion to heatstroke.”

Dr. Goliver says the heat is one thing, but it’s the humidity that’s the real challenge. “The problem is that if I have a real high humidity level it’s harder for the body to evaporate that water so it’s just sitting on the acting as a blanket which unfortunately can start raising the temperature up.”

And if you don’t do something to cool down quickly, it can boil out of control pretty quickly. “Have some cold towels that you can put around your neck...around your chest. You can get a cool-mist fan where just misting the body for that direct contact to help start lowering the temperature down.”

You also need to check with your doctor to see if some of the medications you take make you more vulnerable to heat sensitivity. Everything from allergy medications to blood pressure meds can cause problems.

