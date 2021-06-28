June 28th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid both today and Tuesday with a high in the upper 80s and a heat index will be in the middle 90s. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible. Showers and storms are likely on Wednesday with a high in the low to middle 80s. A rain shower is possible Thursday through the holiday weekend with highs in the mid-70s to around 80.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.