June 28th Weather Forecast

Very Humid With PM Storms Possible
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid both today and Tuesday with a high in the upper 80s and a heat index will be in the middle 90s. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible. Showers and storms are likely on Wednesday with a high in the low to middle 80s. A rain shower is possible Thursday through the holiday weekend with highs in the mid-70s to around 80.

