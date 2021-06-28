Kayak safety with Metroparks

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Kayakers spent the day in and out of the water at Wiregrass Lake Sunday afternoon learning kayak safety. The focus of the class was what to do if a kayak capsizes, and participants say they feel safer already.

“It’s kind of like playing in the water. You fall out of your boat, you learn to help others. It’s a lot of fun,” says participant Thad Gerlach.

There was plenty of falling out of the boat at Wiregrass during Metroparks Toledo’s kayak rescue training class.

Amanda Domalski is a certified instructor and was leading the group.

“Learning what to do if you were to capsize is one of the most important skills that you can learn while paddling,” she says.

The most important lesson is to never paddle alone.

“I think it’s really easy to be confident thinking that you can go out on any boat, but a kayak specifically is very narrow, so it’s really easy to fall out of it,” says Matt Miller, who took the class.

Domalski says that Lake Erie and Maumee River can be safe for kayaking some days, but other days it’s best to stay home. And a safety class is a great way to learn how to distinguish between the two.

“Do I know what the water temperature is, and what the current is, and the wind speed and the waves are? So that I know that it’s a calm day... Or is it a day that could end in tragedy because the water’s high, the river’s cold, I’m maybe not dressed appropriately,” she says.



