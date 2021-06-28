Keeping Pets Calm and Safe During Fireworks Season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While fun for us, Cassie Bloomfield with Lucas County Canine Care and Control says this upcoming week will be terrifying for many of our pets. And that fear pushes some dogs to find any chance to get away.

“A dog that would normally stay in a backyard might find a way to dig under the fence jump the fence we’ve had dogs bust through screen windows.” Many of those loose dogs will end up at LC4. And to get them back to you, LC4 is offering Fido Freedom Days.

“{We are} waving the fees that we would usually have for boarding the dog here help cover that cost helps dogs get home more quickly.”

Bloomfield suggests taking your dog for a walk earlier in the day, then keeping them in a safe place at dusk, like the basement or a bedroom. Also, white noise, like a TV or fan to help them relax. Or you can pay a visit to Kevin Spitler, who owns Toledo Hemp Center. Spitler explains, “We help dogs, cats, even rabbits.”

He says he started giving his own senior dog CBD treats 7 years ago, and when he realized the calming benefits, he started selling them. Now, those treats bring in big crowds this time of year. “Moreso than Black Friday and such,” Spitler tells 13abc. “Especially last year with the pandemic and all the fireworks displays being shut down last year we saw a really heavy amount of neighborhood fireworks.”

Spitler is handing out these free treats this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. He says they are limited, as he only has about 400 to give away.

As for the Fido Freedom Days, Bloomfield says any dogs that come in starting this Friday and are claimed Saturday through Wednesday of next week will have fees waived for reclaiming those dogs. You’ll just need your ID and proof that the dog is yours.

You can find more information on Fido Freedom Days here.

For more info on the CBD dog treats from Toledo Hemp Center, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.