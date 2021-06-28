Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio governor to sign executive order regarding use of college athletes’ names, images, and likenesses

Ohio State quarterbacks J.T. Barrett (16) and Cardale Jones (12), and wide receiver Braxton...
Ohio State quarterbacks J.T. Barrett (16) and Cardale Jones (12), and wide receiver Braxton Miller (1) during warm ups before an NCAA football game against Illinois Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Ohio State won 28-3. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to sign an executive order on Monday afternoon related to the use of college athletes’ names, images, and likenesses.

The signing, as well as remarks from Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner, State Sen. Niraj Antani, and former Ohio State University quarterback Cardale Jones, are scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

** 19 News will live stream the event **

Legislation that would allow college athletes to benefit from use of their name, image, and likeness was recently introduced to Ohio lawmakers, but Gov. DeWine previously offered opposition to an amendment that was added that would ban transgender athletes from participating in female sports.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeowner on Wyman in Toledo shot the driver of an SUV after he crashed into a house.
Homeowner shoots man who crashed SUV into house
The Toledo Firefighters Union publicly claims to be "dangerously understaffed."
TFRD “dangerously” understaffed, leaving some resident nervous and scared
KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
Victim hospitalized after being pulled from campground pond
The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Before building collapse, $9M+ in repairs needed
Cat house.
Neighbors fed up with smell from “cat house”

Latest News

This is a 2016 photo of Bruce Gradkowski of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team.
Gradkowski named interim head coach at St. Francis
CCHS graduate KeShaun Bailey, a caddy at Inverness Golf Club, won the Evans Scholarship which...
CCHS caddy wins Evans Scholarship
Owens softball ruled ineligible for national championship tournament
Jordan Pettaway is the 13abc Athlete of the Week.
Clay speedster Jordan Pettaway sprints to success
Over the weekend, St. John’s senior Aidan Williams helped lead his team to a Three Rivers...
Williams serves as a leader for St. John’s