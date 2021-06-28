Perrysburg’s all-inclusive playground debuting in July

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The playground equipment is officially installed for the all-inclusive playground coming to Perrysburg in Rotary Park off Fort Meigs. The team is putting on the final touches, including shaded awnings and a rubber base foundation to finish off the masterpiece before its debut on July 17.

Wood County Plays has been working on the inclusive playground for more than two years. It’s designed to bring together children of all walks of life, creating a safe and fun environment for anyone who may have a challenge or disability to engage in activities with peers of all abilities.

The playground includes sensory equipment, ziplines, obstacle courses and is completely wheelchair accessible.

“We want our kids to be able to play together side by side and by building an inclusive community playground, they are able to do that. They can go on the zipline side by side or the sway fund or the swings side by side,” shares Margie Harris, Treasurer of Wood Land Foundation.

Harris says they raised about $800,000 to make this project a reality.

“It’s really important that those children that do have challenges with mobility, or sensory or vision are able to play with their peers, their siblings, and other community members,” says Harris.

The playground is designed to be accessible to all children and families, giving individuals with disabilities a place to play with all peers.

Sensory stations are spread throughout the playground for kids to stop, feel and touch. There is a dome if a child is in sensory overload; they can crawl into the space and decompress. They are also adding shade structures, landscaping and a rubber base foundation so wheelchairs can reach any part of the playground.

“One of our club members said, I have a friend who is in a wheelchair and this is going to be the first time being able to enjoy what the park has for her,” said Rhonda Kendall, Executive Administrative Assistant of Wood County Development of Dissabilities.

