SEL Curriculum helps kids make a positive change

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students, educators, and some local camp directors are facing new challenges that traditional education won’t solve like gun violence.

In an effort to help curb violence, some local camp counselors are going beneath the surface to help make a positive change with youth.

They are teaching kids the 7 mindsets of social emotional learning. It’s a curriculum implemented in some of the City of Toledo’s summer programs. Its goal is to create connections and relationships to change the way young people think about themselves and their future.

“We just want them to be able to be accountable give things are all in the passion about what they’re doing,” said the Assistant program director at the Wayman Palmer YMCA Anthony Scurry.

The curriculum also encourages leaders to build a rapport with the kids.

