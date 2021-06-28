Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

SEL Curriculum helps kids make a positive change

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students, educators, and some local camp directors are facing new challenges that traditional education won’t solve like gun violence.

In an effort to help curb violence, some local camp counselors are going beneath the surface to help make a positive change with youth.

They are teaching kids the 7 mindsets of social emotional learning. It’s a curriculum implemented in some of the City of Toledo’s summer programs. Its goal is to create connections and relationships to change the way young people think about themselves and their future.

“We just want them to be able to be accountable give things are all in the passion about what they’re doing,” said the Assistant program director at the Wayman Palmer YMCA Anthony Scurry.

The curriculum also encourages leaders to build a rapport with the kids.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeowner on Wyman in Toledo shot the driver of an SUV after he crashed into a house.
Homeowner shoots man who crashed SUV into house
The Toledo Firefighters Union publicly claims to be "dangerously understaffed."
TFRD “dangerously” understaffed, leaving some resident nervous and scared
KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
Victim in critical condition after being pulled from Monroe Co. campground pond
Wedding Surprise
Groom surprises Bride with Grammy Award-Winning artist
The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Before building collapse, $9M+ in repairs needed

Latest News

Heat exhaustion can boil up quickly with increased humidity
Businesses in Sylvania are preparing for an influx of traffic from the Marathon Classic.
Sylvania businesses prepare for the Marathon Classic
Businesses in downtown Sylvania are preparing for the influx of people coming to see the LGPA...
Marathon Classic Businesses Prepare
SEL Curriculum helps kids make a positive change
SEL Curriculum helps kids make a positive change