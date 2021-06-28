Sylvania businesses prepare for the Marathon Classic

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Marathon LPGA Classic presented by DANA is approaching in the less than a week and businesses in Sylvania are preparing for the tournament traffic.

“We love the marathon classic and we are super excited to get an influx of people into downtown Sylvania every year it comes... its great for the community,” says Stephanie Pilgrim, owner of Bowinkles. “It’s good for the soul, its good for the community and we’re looking forward to seeing all the people. "

After the pandemic took it’s toll on local business, owners are excited to see the event bringing in new patrons and they are expecting large numbers.

“We’re expecting them to impact a lot... as far as business-wise. We’ve stocked up our kitchen... stocked up our staff. We’re expecting a high volume this weekend and next weekend,” say’s Joshua Mack, Corporate Chef at Grumpy’s in downtown Sylvania.

For the small shops and boutiques, the incoming out of town patrons bring exposure for the stores.

“People really are aware of shopping local and we expect the same from people from out of town... people love a nice local town, so we’re very excited,” Jane Wurth, owner of Ragazza.

The tournaments representatives say that after long days on the course players, caddies, and spectators will be looking to explore the area.

“Those evening you will see more of an influx of people. Especially if they just finished watching golf all day, they may have had some drinks or some food out here, but they want to experience what Sylvania has. Then they will head downtown right after that,” says Paige Ottaviano, the management consultant for the Marathon LPGA Classics.

The tournament will kick off on July 5th and will go through the 11th.

