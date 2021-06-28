Two in critical condition, Monroe Street closed after crash involving fire truck

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monroe Street at Auburn Avenue closed Monday evening following a car crash with a fire truck that left two people in critical condition.

According to Toledo Fire and Rescue officials, a firetruck was turning left from Monroe Street onto Auburn when a car passed on the left-hand side and collided with the truck. The car hit a utility pole and the two people inside the SUV were trapped.

Crews extricated the people in the SUV and took them to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, according to TFRD.

There were three firefighters in the firetruck at the time of the crash and they were not hurt. After the crash, they got out and helped those who were trapped.

