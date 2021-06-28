Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

VIDEO: Deputy saves choking 1-year-old during traffic stop

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA FE, N.M. (Gray News) - A deputy sheriff in New Mexico saved a choking toddler during what he thought was going to be a routine traffic stop.

Video from his cruiser’s dash camera of the June 5 incident was shared by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page. Deputy Sheriff Patrick Ficke pulled over an SUV driving erratically on I-25.

The driver, who was a father, jumped out of the vehicle and told the deputy his 1-year-old daughter was not breathing.

“I could see the baby was stiff and purple, so I immediately called for an ambulance, paramedics and ran up to the baby,” Ficke said in the video.

The deputy checked the little girl’s airway and could see she was choking on something. He turned her over and started performing the Heimlich maneuver.

Ficke said a Cheeto the toddler was choking on came out within a minute of giving the Heimlich, and the girl started crying.

“It was pretty scary for a bit,” Ficke said. “One thing with calls is you never want to see a child hurt, so I was just lucky I was there at the right time and able to help her.”

175 YEARS OF PROTECTING AND SERVING SINCE 1846 THE SANTA FE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE On the afternoon of June 5, 2021,...

Posted by Santa Fe County Sheriff on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeowner on Wyman in Toledo shot the driver of an SUV after he crashed into a house.
Homeowner shoots man who crashed SUV into house
The Toledo Firefighters Union publicly claims to be "dangerously understaffed."
TFRD “dangerously” understaffed, leaving some resident nervous and scared
KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
Victim hospitalized after being pulled from campground pond
The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Before building collapse, $9M+ in repairs needed
Cat house.
Neighbors fed up with smell from “cat house”

Latest News

Two separate shootings have left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in...
Police: 2 dead, 15 wounded in separate shootings in Chicago
A tropical storm warning was issued for parts of the South Carolina coast as a tropical...
Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina coast as depression forms
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a week long trip in Europe traveling to Germany, France...
US warns that Islamic State extremists still a world threat
A deputy in New Mexico saved a choking child's life, and it was captured on his dashcam.
Caught on camera: Deputy saves choking child along highway