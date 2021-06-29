Two people escape early morning house fire
Toledo Fire and Rescue were called to the home on Vinton St. just before 1 a.m.
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people and their two pets are safe after escaping an early Tuesday morning house fire.
It happened just before 1 a.m. on the 800 block of Vinton Street, near Emerald Avenue.
The damage was mostly contained to the front porch of the home. A neighboring house was also damaged.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.