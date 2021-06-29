Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Demolition begins on Tiffin water tower

The 110-foot tower is being removed to improve overall water system efficiency and quality.
The 110ft tower is being removed to improve overall water system efficiency and quality.
The 110ft tower is being removed to improve overall water system efficiency and quality.(Ashley Bornancin)
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Tiffin water tower, a trademark overlooking the city for more than 80 years on 4th Ave. and Wall St., is being demolished on Tuesday.

An evaluation was conducted on the tower, which stands at 110 feet tall, to improve the overall efficiency and water quality, Aqua Ohio area manager Scott Ballenger said. Removing the tower would simplify the system’s pressure zones, so water would spend less time between the treatment plant and the customer’s tap, meaning they can get customers their water a whole lot faster.

Crews from Iseler Construction will be using plasma torches and demolishing the tower bit by bit by cutting sections of the tower and lowering the pieces to the ground for recycling.

The estimated cost for the entire project is $70,000 but will ultimately bring operational cost savings.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe Street at Auburn Avenue closed Monday evening following a a car crash with a fire truck...
One dead, another in critical condition after crash on Monroe Street involving fire truck
A man has been arrested for the murder of Jessica Marie Fox, who went missing in March.
Arrest made in the death of missing Lenawee County woman
Wedding Surprise
Groom surprises Bride with Grammy Award-Winning artist
Toledo Police car
Man injures hand after setting off mortar in garage
A homeowner on Wyman in Toledo shot the driver of an SUV after he crashed into a house.
Homeowner shoots man who crashed SUV into house

Latest News

Ohio State receiver Terry McLaurin is lifted in celebration by teammate Jaylen Harris after...
Ohio clears the path to allow college athletes to make money off their brands
Toledo Police say the suspect and victim knew each other
One man injured in shooting on Pinewood Avenue
Toledo Fire and Rescue were called to the home on Vinton St. just before 1 a.m.
Two people escape early morning house fire
Ohio governor signs name, image, and likeness executive order
Ohio governor signs name, image, and likeness executive order