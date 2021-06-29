Demolition begins on Tiffin water tower

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Tiffin water tower, a trademark overlooking the city for more than 80 years on 4th Ave. and Wall St., is being demolished on Tuesday.

An evaluation was conducted on the tower, which stands at 110 feet tall, to improve the overall efficiency and water quality, Aqua Ohio area manager Scott Ballenger said. Removing the tower would simplify the system’s pressure zones, so water would spend less time between the treatment plant and the customer’s tap, meaning they can get customers their water a whole lot faster.

Crews from Iseler Construction will be using plasma torches and demolishing the tower bit by bit by cutting sections of the tower and lowering the pieces to the ground for recycling.

The estimated cost for the entire project is $70,000 but will ultimately bring operational cost savings.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.