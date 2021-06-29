Traffic
First Responder of the Week: Cheryl Smigelski-Marty

Cheryl's compassion for others drives her to serve her community, even though she could have retired from the department years ago.
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Cheryl Smigelski-Marty started her career as a firefighter-paramedic in 1982. Since then, she has spent more than 40 years serving people in her community, first with the Swanton Fire Department, then with the Whitehouse Fire Department.

Cheryl’s compassion for others drives her to serve her community, even though she could have retired from the department years ago.

”Everyone in the NWO area knows Cheryl,” says Whitehouse Chief Joshua Hartbarger. “One thing we love about her is that every day she walks in here she has a smile on her face, and she is so eager to help patients anyone in our community.”

Cheryl was nominated for 13abc’s First Responder of the Week by retired Lieutenant Brian Dotson who says, “She always brings a smile to your face. She’s always smiling, always in a good mood, loves her job, is good at her job, hard-working fun to be around she just brings joy to everybody.”

First Responder of the Week: Terry Fought