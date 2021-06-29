June 29th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be another day full of haze, heat, and humidity. Highs should reach the low 90s with a heat index around 100. Scattered showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening. Gusty winds, intense lightning, and heavy rain are possible in the strongest cells. A few showers and storms are possible at times on Wednesday with a high in the middle 80s. A shower or two is possible on Thursday with a high around 80. Highs will be cooler on Friday and Saturday in the middle to upper 70s. There is a chance for a few PM showers on Friday. There is a better chance of rain on Saturday. Temperatures will begin to climb once again later next week.

