June 29th Weather Forecast

Hot With High Storm Chances Today
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be another day full of haze, heat, and humidity. Highs should reach the low 90s with a heat index around 100. Scattered showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening. Gusty winds, intense lightning, and heavy rain are possible in the strongest cells. A few showers and storms are possible at times on Wednesday with a high in the middle 80s. A shower or two is possible on Thursday with a high around 80. Highs will be cooler on Friday and Saturday in the middle to upper 70s. There is a chance for a few PM showers on Friday. There is a better chance of rain on Saturday. Temperatures will begin to climb once again later next week.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

