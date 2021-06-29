Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Kayaker finds plastic bin containing man’s body at Ohio lake

The Delaware County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office said Monday that a kayaker had discovered a body...
The Delaware County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office said Monday that a kayaker had discovered a body inside a large bin while on Alum Creek Lake.(Delaware County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a kayaker picking up trash and debris at an Ohio lake ended up finding a man’s body in a plastic storage container.

The Delaware County sheriff’s office says the kayaker called authorities at about 8:30 a.m. Monday to report finding the large bin in Alum Creek Lake and seeing what appeared to be a human leg inside.

Crews worked Monday to recover the bin from the water and confirmed that the bin contained the body of a man.

Officials said the body would be taken to the Montgomery County coroner’s office for evaluation.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking part in the investigation.

Update: At this moment we are unable to provide very many specifics regarding the description… We shared what we could...

Posted by Delaware County, OHIO, Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe Street at Auburn Avenue closed Monday evening following a a car crash with a fire truck...
One dead, another in critical condition after crash on Monroe Street involving fire truck
A man has been arrested for the murder of Jessica Marie Fox, who went missing in March.
Arrest made in the death of missing Lenawee County woman
Wedding Surprise
Groom surprises Bride with Grammy Award-Winning artist
Toledo Police car
Man injures hand after setting off mortar in garage
A homeowner on Wyman in Toledo shot the driver of an SUV after he crashed into a house.
Homeowner shoots man who crashed SUV into house

Latest News

FILE - This Thursday, June 24, 2021, file photo, shows a sister building of a condominium that...
Fears aside, no ‘mass exodus’ from collapsed Florida building’s twin
Toledo Police car
Man suffers medical emergency, crashes on Airport Hwy.
A California man spent his weekend in the hospital after being bitten by a great white shark....
Man bit by great white shark while snorkeling off Calif. beach
A mama bear and her cubs took a dip at a South Lake Tahoe beach.
Mama bear and cubs surprise Calif. beachgoers
A dangerous situation in Ceres, Calif., was caught on video.
VIDEO: Car careens into gas pump, causes fire