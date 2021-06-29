Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Local arts school helps provide summer activities

The Toledo School for the Arts is working with city hosting events throughout the summer.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This summer Toledo School for the Arts students can be seen in parks around Toledo teaching and performing the arts to local children.

After receiving funds from the American Rescue Act, the City of Toledo was looking for ways to expand the recreational activities offered for young people. The Toledo School of the Arts had a solution with many of their students looking for summer employment.

“We said get as creative as you possibly can. When you ask an institute like an art school that, you just never know what you’re going to get back. They knocked it out of the park and came up with some really cool opportunities,” says Abby Arnold, Deputy Chief of Staff for the City of Toledo.

“I’m very happy I’m introducing the arts to little kids, because the arts are very important,” says Art Leader, Mikaya Roberts. “What we’ve done so far is make headbands with pipe cleaners, bracelets and necklaces, collages, watercolors. Hopefully we will be doing some acrylic paint later in the summer.”

The student-teachers use the time with the kids to help their own creative processes.

“I personally am a painter. It’s not exactly me painting necessarily, but its nice to see what other kids can create and that in turn inspires me,” says Quinton Roberts, an art teacher for the children.

In addition to the arts and craft classes the Toledo School for the Arts will be hosting drumline, podcast, and video production camps this summer. To find out key dates and more information visit https://toledo.oh.gov/summer.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe Street at Auburn Avenue closed Monday evening following a a car crash with a fire truck...
One dead, another in critical condition after crash on Monroe Street involving fire truck
Wedding Surprise
Groom surprises Bride with Grammy Award-Winning artist
A man has been arrested for the murder of Jessica Marie Fox, who went missing in March.
Arrest made in the death of missing Lenawee County woman
Toledo Police car
Man injures hand after setting off mortar in garage
A homeowner on Wyman in Toledo shot the driver of an SUV after he crashed into a house.
Homeowner shoots man who crashed SUV into house

Latest News

Monroe fatal crash
Monroe fatal crash
Ohio School Funding Overhaul
School leaders cheer Ohio education funding overhaul
Ozone forecast "good" despite heat
Ozone forecast “good” despite heat
LockUpLead's goal is to reach out to the millions of families across the USA who live, work and...
Toledo seeks certified contractors for lead clean-up
Perkins township police officer fired
Perkins township police officer fired