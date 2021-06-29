Local arts school helps provide summer activities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This summer Toledo School for the Arts students can be seen in parks around Toledo teaching and performing the arts to local children.

After receiving funds from the American Rescue Act, the City of Toledo was looking for ways to expand the recreational activities offered for young people. The Toledo School of the Arts had a solution with many of their students looking for summer employment.

“We said get as creative as you possibly can. When you ask an institute like an art school that, you just never know what you’re going to get back. They knocked it out of the park and came up with some really cool opportunities,” says Abby Arnold, Deputy Chief of Staff for the City of Toledo.

“I’m very happy I’m introducing the arts to little kids, because the arts are very important,” says Art Leader, Mikaya Roberts. “What we’ve done so far is make headbands with pipe cleaners, bracelets and necklaces, collages, watercolors. Hopefully we will be doing some acrylic paint later in the summer.”

The student-teachers use the time with the kids to help their own creative processes.

“I personally am a painter. It’s not exactly me painting necessarily, but its nice to see what other kids can create and that in turn inspires me,” says Quinton Roberts, an art teacher for the children.

In addition to the arts and craft classes the Toledo School for the Arts will be hosting drumline, podcast, and video production camps this summer. To find out key dates and more information visit https://toledo.oh.gov/summer.

