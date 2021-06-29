Ohio General Assembly passes budget bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) – A budget bill that will spend $75 billion over the next two years is on its way to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk, Monday.

The House voted to pass Ohio’s biennium budget with an 83-13 vote. The Senate voted 32-1 to pass it.

Republican lawmakers highlighted a 3 percent across the board personal income tax cut, as well as reducing the number of tax brackets from five to four and eliminating income tax for any one making less than $25,000 per year.

$250 million was included in broadband internet grants, and long term care facilities will have access to nearly a half billion dollars in quality incentives, and $250 million in base rate increases.

Other highlights include $15 million for law enforcement training, $10 million for body cameras and $170 million for the H2Ohio initiative.

Ohio’s new two-year state budget must be in place by June 30.

