Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio General Assembly passes budget bill

testimonies continue for House bill 248
testimonies continue for House bill 248(WOIO)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) – A budget bill that will spend $75 billion over the next two years is on its way to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk, Monday.

The House voted to pass Ohio’s biennium budget with an 83-13 vote. The Senate voted 32-1 to pass it.

Republican lawmakers highlighted a 3 percent across the board personal income tax cut, as well as reducing the number of tax brackets from five to four and eliminating income tax for any one making less than $25,000 per year.

$250 million was included in broadband internet grants, and long term care facilities will have access to nearly a half billion dollars in quality incentives, and $250 million in base rate increases.

Other highlights include $15 million for law enforcement training, $10 million for body cameras and $170 million for the H2Ohio initiative.

Ohio’s new two-year state budget must be in place by June 30.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeowner on Wyman in Toledo shot the driver of an SUV after he crashed into a house.
Homeowner shoots man who crashed SUV into house
KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
Victim in critical condition after being pulled from Monroe Co. campground pond
The Toledo Firefighters Union publicly claims to be "dangerously understaffed."
TFRD “dangerously” understaffed, leaving some resident nervous and scared
Wedding Surprise
Groom surprises Bride with Grammy Award-Winning artist
Monroe Street at Auburn Avenue closed Monday evening following a a car crash with a fire truck...
One dead, another in critical condition after crash on Monroe Street involving fire truck

Latest News

SEL Curriculum helps kids make a positive change
SEL Curriculum helps kids make a positive change
Heat exhaustion can boil up quickly with increased humidity
Businesses in Sylvania are preparing for an influx of traffic from the Marathon Classic.
Sylvania businesses prepare for the Marathon Classic
Businesses in downtown Sylvania are preparing for the influx of people coming to see the LGPA...
Marathon Classic Businesses Prepare