Ohio lawmakers consider legalizing fireworks

A bill is pending in the Ohio Legislature that would allow people to set off fireworks in the state
Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow fireworks to be set off in Ohio.
Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow fireworks to be set off in Ohio.(WTVG)
By Christina Williams
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here in the state of Ohio, you can buy fireworks, but under the current laws it is illegal to set them off in the state. Sparklers, snaps, snakes, and smoke bombs are all allowed but everything else is illegal.

Some Ohio politicians are working to change the law, legalizing fireworks in the Buckeye State on certain days of the year, including:

  • The first day of January
  • Chinese New Year’s Day
  • The fifth day of May
  • The last Monday in May, and the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding that day
  • The nineteenth day of June
  • The third, fourth, and fifth days of July
  • The first Friday, Saturday, and Sunday before and after the fourth day of July
  • The first Monday of September and the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding that day
  • Diwali
  • The thirty-first day of December
  • Legal holidays, as defined in section 1.14 of the Revised Code.

Under the proposed legislation, municipalities have the right to restrict the dates and time a person may set off fireworks or ban them altogether.

At Phantom Fireworks, the owner sent an email to each customer, urging them to write an email or send a tweet to Governor Dewine, urging him to change Ohio’s fireworks laws.

The current legislation is still pending and it is unclear if Governor Dewine will sign the bill into law, when and if it reaches his desk.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

