Ohio lawmakers consider legalizing fireworks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here in the state of Ohio, you can buy fireworks, but under the current laws it is illegal to set them off in the state. Sparklers, snaps, snakes, and smoke bombs are all allowed but everything else is illegal.

Some Ohio politicians are working to change the law, legalizing fireworks in the Buckeye State on certain days of the year, including:

The first day of January

Chinese New Year’s Day

The fifth day of May

The last Monday in May, and the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding that day

The nineteenth day of June

The third, fourth, and fifth days of July

The first Friday, Saturday, and Sunday before and after the fourth day of July

The first Monday of September and the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding that day

Diwali

The thirty-first day of December

Legal holidays, as defined in section 1.14 of the Revised Code.

Under the proposed legislation, municipalities have the right to restrict the dates and time a person may set off fireworks or ban them altogether.

At Phantom Fireworks, the owner sent an email to each customer, urging them to write an email or send a tweet to Governor Dewine, urging him to change Ohio’s fireworks laws.

The current legislation is still pending and it is unclear if Governor Dewine will sign the bill into law, when and if it reaches his desk.

