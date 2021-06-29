Traffic
One man injured in shooting on Pinewood Avenue

Toledo Police say the suspect and victim knew each other(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man has non-life threatening injuries after he was shot early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. on the 1000 block of Pinewood Avenue near Dorr St. and Hawley St.

According to Toledo Police, the man and suspect knew each other. Officers say the suspect came to a house where a group was gathering. The suspect reportedly started arguing with the man before firing once.

The suspect is in custody.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

