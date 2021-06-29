Traffic
Ozone forecast “good” despite heat

Temperatures in the 90s and a dew point in the low 70s translate to a heat index of about 100, and possible high ground-level ozone levels. But if you have breathing trouble in high humidity, TMACOG says Tuesday probably wasn’t too hard on you.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hazy. Hot. Humid. All words that described Tuesday. And they’re words that usually mean a tough day for anyone who struggles to breathe when the air is thick. But Marc Vondeylen with TMACOG says that figuring ground-level ozone levels goes beyond the temperature.

Vondeylen tells 13abc, “We also take into account precipitation that may happen, or cloud cover, or any kind of breeze. So, all of those will affect how we decide if it’s going to be a high ozone day or not.”

So, no extreme levels of ozone Tuesday, but the high temperatures still had people seeking ways to stay cool. The popular method out at Maumee Bay State Park: Swimming.

Carter Smith was swimming at Maumee Bay State Park with his cousins Tuesday morning. He said his favorite thing to do at the beach is to “build sandcastles and go swimming.” He tells 13abc that he likes hot weather because he can do fun things like go to the beach.

Malorie and Collin were also playing at Maumee Bay with Smith. They say, when it gets hot, “We play on the beach and go swimming.”

But even with a “good” ozone forecast, Vondeylen says you want to be doing what you can to conserve energy. “Fill up your gas tank in the morning or later at night when it’s not really hot outside,” he suggests. “Turn your thermostat down a little bit to conserve energy, walk or bike somewhere if you can instead of driving, carpool if you can, and get a couple people in your car.”

Another way you can conserve energy that you couldn’t do last year: have your gas cap checked and replaced as needed. Those events were cancelled last year because of COVID-19, but are back this year. There are two in July. You can find more information on those events here: https://tmacog.org/events

