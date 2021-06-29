Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Remnants of tropical storm spread rain in Georgia, Alabama

This image shows Tropical Storm Danny after it made landfall.
This image shows Tropical Storm Danny after it made landfall.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.

Forecasters say up to 2 inches of rain could fall Tuesday in parts of Georgia as the system moves northwest.

In Alabama, the National Weather Service in Birmingham early Tuesday issued flood advisories on the east side of the state after an estimated 2.5 inches of rain fell before dawn.

Forecasters say that will cause some small streams to flood.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe Street at Auburn Avenue closed Monday evening following a a car crash with a fire truck...
One dead, another in critical condition after crash on Monroe Street involving fire truck
A man has been arrested for the murder of Jessica Marie Fox, who went missing in March.
Arrest made in the death of missing Lenawee County woman
Wedding Surprise
Groom surprises Bride with Grammy Award-Winning artist
Toledo Police car
Man injures hand after setting off mortar in garage
A homeowner on Wyman in Toledo shot the driver of an SUV after he crashed into a house.
Homeowner shoots man who crashed SUV into house

Latest News

Two people were killed and three injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in Texas,...
Officials: 2 killed in natural gas line explosion in Texas
Demolition begins on Tiffin Water Tower
Demolition begins on Tiffin Water Tower
FILE - This Thursday, June 24, 2021, file photo, shows a sister building of a condominium that...
In collapsed building’s twin, most residents are staying put
safds
‘Excruciating’: Florida condo collapse search stretches to Day 6