School leaders cheer Ohio education funding overhaul

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Legislature reached a bipartisan agreement on the state’s two-year budget.

The $75 billion plan includes a new formula to fund Ohio schools.

He says the new funding formula focuses on individual districts and their needs, based on their enrollment and property values, according to Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler, who played a key role in the Fair School Funding Plan.

“We now have a school funding system we can understand. They know why the dollars are coming to them, and for what reason. I think most importantly, it’s a comprehensive plan.”

The bill also includes a boost to Ed Choice scholarships.

The annual amounts will be going to $5,500 per year for grades K-8 and $7,500 for high school.

Governor Mike DeWine is expected to sign the new bill sometime before Thursday.

