Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

School leaders cheer Ohio education funding overhaul

Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler played a key role in new funding formula
Ohio School Funding Overhaul
Ohio School Funding Overhaul(free to use)
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Legislature reached a bipartisan agreement on the state’s two-year budget.

The $75 billion plan includes a new formula to fund Ohio schools.

He says the new funding formula focuses on individual districts and their needs, based on their enrollment and property values, according to Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler, who played a key role in the Fair School Funding Plan.

“We now have a school funding system we can understand. They know why the dollars are coming to them, and for what reason. I think most importantly, it’s a comprehensive plan.”

The bill also includes a boost to Ed Choice scholarships.

The annual amounts will be going to $5,500 per year for grades K-8 and $7,500 for high school.

Governor Mike DeWine is expected to sign the new bill sometime before Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe Street at Auburn Avenue closed Monday evening following a a car crash with a fire truck...
One dead, another in critical condition after crash on Monroe Street involving fire truck
Wedding Surprise
Groom surprises Bride with Grammy Award-Winning artist
A man has been arrested for the murder of Jessica Marie Fox, who went missing in March.
Arrest made in the death of missing Lenawee County woman
Toledo Police car
Man injures hand after setting off mortar in garage
A homeowner on Wyman in Toledo shot the driver of an SUV after he crashed into a house.
Homeowner shoots man who crashed SUV into house

Latest News

Monroe fatal crash
Monroe fatal crash
Ozone forecast "good" despite heat
Ozone forecast “good” despite heat
LockUpLead's goal is to reach out to the millions of families across the USA who live, work and...
Toledo seeks certified contractors for lead clean-up
Perkins township police officer fired
Perkins township police officer fired