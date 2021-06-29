Teen who nearly drowned in pond in critical condition

SUMMERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A 13-year-old is fighting for his life after he nearly drowned in a pond in Monroe County.

On Friday, June 25, 2021, Andrew Snook was attempting to swim across a pond at the KOA campground in Summerfield Twp., when he went under water and did not come back up, according to authorities.

Snook is listed in critical condition at Toledo Hospital.

His father, Dave Snook, posted an emotional video about the incident on TikTok with his son shown in a hospital bed. The video has since received more than 1.8 million views.

“My son was in an accident, he was in a drowning accident and is on life support,” Dave said in the video. “He is a beautiful child and he deserves to live. Will you please pray for him?”

His parents, Heather and Dave Snook, from Wixom, Michigan, tell 13abc their son was staying with his friend’s family at the time of the incident.

According to a GoFundMe account set up for the family, Snook was missing in the water for 20 to 30 minutes.

Members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Dive Team and Summerfield Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to the campground near Summerfield Road shortly after 5pm Friday. Within minutes of authorities arriving on scene, Snook was pulled from the water and rushed to Toledo Hospital.

“We were fortunate enough that one of our dive team members lives nearby,” said Sheriff Troy Goodnough. “I am confident when I say had it not been for Deputy Dave Moore, our team member who lives nearby, the response could have easily been 30 to 40 minutes to get everyone on scene.”

Dave Snook shared a TikTok update on his son’s condition Monday saying, “We are going to get an MRI and that will tell us where we stand and what we need to do.” He went on to say,” There are encouraging hopes and there is great brain activity and he has a strong heart.”

As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, Sheriff Goodnough is reminding others to be cautions while in water.

“Just be aware of your surrounding and pay attention to children and young adults,” said Sheriff Goodnough. “We will have additional marine patrols on the water this coming weekend.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Snook family. If you would like to donate, click here.

