Toledo seeks certified contractors for lead clean-up

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the first deadline to get lead paint inspected in rental properties approaches within a year, there is a major shortage of lead-certified contractors available to do the work for landlords who want to receive federal grant money to help pay for the work.

Jeff Savage owns upward of 500 rental properties in the city of Toledo and says the city is doing its part to help get people signed up. But the federal requirements are so lengthy, including 40 hours of class time, that it’s not attractive to contractors to go to the effort.

“It is unreal the amount of paperwork, the class time. And people just aren’t going to do it. That’s why the city is having trouble getting contractors.”

The city has a three-year $5 million grant available to provide up to $14,000 dollars per property for landlords and $16,000 per property for owner-occupied properties. In order to obtain the grant money, the work has to be done by a state-certified lead contractor. But there are only 6 contractors who have this certification.

Jerry Culkowski is the Lead Grant Program Manager for the City of Toledo and says they desperately need more lead certified contractors as they have a goal of over 350 homes in the next three years. “How many could we use. As many as we could get.”

Culkowski says the city is also frustrated by the situation, but hands are tied by strict federal regulations. “It is a highly regulated area of construction because you’re dealing with hazardous materials.”

And he says with so many government hoops to jump through, contractors have more than enough work available. “Our program competes with other public programs out in the city of Toledo. The private sector.”

But Culkowski says the city will do everything it can to help contractors with the certification process.

