Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo seeks certified contractors for lead clean-up

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the first deadline to get lead paint inspected in rental properties approaches within a year, there is a major shortage of lead-certified contractors available to do the work for landlords who want to receive federal grant money to help pay for the work.

Jeff Savage owns upward of 500 rental properties in the city of Toledo and says the city is doing its part to help get people signed up. But the federal requirements are so lengthy, including 40 hours of class time, that it’s not attractive to contractors to go to the effort.

“It is unreal the amount of paperwork, the class time. And people just aren’t going to do it. That’s why the city is having trouble getting contractors.”

The city has a three-year $5 million grant available to provide up to $14,000 dollars per property for landlords and $16,000 per property for owner-occupied properties. In order to obtain the grant money, the work has to be done by a state-certified lead contractor. But there are only 6 contractors who have this certification.

Jerry Culkowski is the Lead Grant Program Manager for the City of Toledo and says they desperately need more lead certified contractors as they have a goal of over 350 homes in the next three years. “How many could we use. As many as we could get.”

Culkowski says the city is also frustrated by the situation, but hands are tied by strict federal regulations. “It is a highly regulated area of construction because you’re dealing with hazardous materials.”

And he says with so many government hoops to jump through, contractors have more than enough work available. “Our program competes with other public programs out in the city of Toledo. The private sector.”

But Culkowski says the city will do everything it can to help contractors with the certification process.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe Street at Auburn Avenue closed Monday evening following a a car crash with a fire truck...
One dead, another in critical condition after crash on Monroe Street involving fire truck
Wedding Surprise
Groom surprises Bride with Grammy Award-Winning artist
A man has been arrested for the murder of Jessica Marie Fox, who went missing in March.
Arrest made in the death of missing Lenawee County woman
Toledo Police car
Man injures hand after setting off mortar in garage
A homeowner on Wyman in Toledo shot the driver of an SUV after he crashed into a house.
Homeowner shoots man who crashed SUV into house

Latest News

Monroe fatal crash
Monroe fatal crash
Ohio School Funding Overhaul
School leaders cheer Ohio education funding overhaul
Ozone forecast "good" despite heat
Ozone forecast “good” despite heat
Perkins township police officer fired
Perkins township police officer fired