Woman and horse die as a result of fallen tree

EXETER TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - A woman is dead after a tree fell on top of her car while she was driving near Sumpter Tuesday.

According to officials with the Exeter Volunteer Fire Department, the woman was driving on Fay Road in Exeter Township in Monroe County when the accident occurred.

The fallen tree also took out an electrical line, which made contact with a nearby horse, killing the animal.

A storm with high winds was moving through the area at the time, though officials have not determined the cause of the accident.

The identity of the driver is not being released at this time.

