Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

180th Fighter Wing conducting tests on Wednesday afternoon

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People in Hillsdale, Mich., and Toledo and Sandusky could see or hear fighter jets in the air between 12-3 p.m. Wednesday as the 180th Fighter Wing conducts a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system.

The fighter jets will be in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI). A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.

The purpose of the event is to exercise coordination between the Eastern Air Defense Sector, Federal Aviation Administration and 180FW. Aerospace Control includes maintaining air sovereignty and air defense through the surveillance and control of airspace over Canada and the U.S.

These types of exercises are conducted on a routine basis as part of North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Operation Noble Eagle, which was initiated after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe Street at Auburn Avenue closed Monday evening following a a car crash with a fire truck...
One dead, another in critical condition after crash on Monroe Street involving fire truck
KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
Teen who nearly drowned in pond in critical condition
A woman is dead after a tree fell on top of her car while driving near Sumpter Tuesday.
Woman and horse die as a result of fallen tree
Toledo Police car
Man suffers medical emergency, crashes on Airport Hwy.
Toledo Fire and Rescue were called to the home on Vinton St. just before 1 a.m.
Two people escape early morning house fire

Latest News

The Ohio Auditor’s office has uncovered so much fraud in the state’s unemployment system that...
Ohio Auditor launches fraud investigation into state’s unemployment system
Auditing Ohio's unemployment system
Auditing Ohio's unemployment system
testimonies continue for House bill 248
Ohio set to spend first round of federal Rescue Plan dollars
Ohio set to spend first round of federal Rescue Plan dollars
Ohio set to spend first round of federal Rescue Plan dollars