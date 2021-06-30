180th Fighter Wing conducting tests on Wednesday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People in Hillsdale, Mich., and Toledo and Sandusky could see or hear fighter jets in the air between 12-3 p.m. Wednesday as the 180th Fighter Wing conducts a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system.

The fighter jets will be in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI). A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.

The purpose of the event is to exercise coordination between the Eastern Air Defense Sector, Federal Aviation Administration and 180FW. Aerospace Control includes maintaining air sovereignty and air defense through the surveillance and control of airspace over Canada and the U.S.

These types of exercises are conducted on a routine basis as part of North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Operation Noble Eagle, which was initiated after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

