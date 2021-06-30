CDC eviction ban doesn’t affect Toledo renters

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The CDC has extended the housing moratorium until July 31 but the moratorium extension doesn’t apply to tenants in Toledo. Toledo’s month’s long COVID-19 eviction moratorium ended March 29.

“It was a result of the United States Court of Appeals for the six circuit issuing a decision stating that the CDC exceeded beyond their authority and beyond their power when they created the stay,” said Toledo Housing Court Judge Joseph Howe.

The judge says rental assistance funding is still available. He says talk to you landlord about your willingness to apply for rental assistance. If a tenant is granted the funds their landlord will get the money they are owed.

