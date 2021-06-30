Thousands expected downtown for The Solheim Cup opening ceremonies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The fan fest celebrations for The Solheim Cup extend far past golf lovers, as ProMedica will be activating the entire downtown of Toledo with celebrations they say will be far grander than its summer concert series.

“It is an opening ceremony festivity, similar to the Olympics opening ceremony, it’s that grand, it’s that exciting,” Mona Shousher, director of external events at ProMedica, said. “This year, we’re doing something different and bringing it to downtown and packing a full day of festivities.”

Celebrations will extend from Promenade Park to Levis Square, the greens of Imagination Station, and several streets will be blocked off, including Madison, Summit, and St. Clair.

Guests can expect an art alley, performances from local bands and the Toledo School of the Arts, food trucks, and art expositions. Nine TV screens spread all throughout the downtown area to watch the opening ceremony.

According to Shousher, the tournament and opening ceremonies will also be a major boost to our local economy.

“The economic impact for the community is well over $32 million in just over two weeks. It’s amazing. Just think, we do this one well, and who knows what’s ahead of us,” Shousher said.

Friday night will end with a bang with headliner Gwen Stefani performing in Promenade Park and a fireworks celebration to top off the evening. Saturday night will feature country music artist Chris Young.

To purchase tickets to fan fest: www.promenadeconcerts.com

Tickets to The Solheim Cup Tournament: www.solheimcupusa.com

