Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Thousands expected downtown for The Solheim Cup opening ceremonies

ProMedica’s Fan Fest downtown celebrations expected to draw crowds of 30,000
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The fan fest celebrations for The Solheim Cup extend far past golf lovers, as ProMedica will be activating the entire downtown of Toledo with celebrations they say will be far grander than its summer concert series.

“It is an opening ceremony festivity, similar to the Olympics opening ceremony, it’s that grand, it’s that exciting,” Mona Shousher, director of external events at ProMedica, said. “This year, we’re doing something different and bringing it to downtown and packing a full day of festivities.”

Celebrations will extend from Promenade Park to Levis Square, the greens of Imagination Station, and several streets will be blocked off, including Madison, Summit, and St. Clair.

Guests can expect an art alley, performances from local bands and the Toledo School of the Arts, food trucks, and art expositions. Nine TV screens spread all throughout the downtown area to watch the opening ceremony.

According to Shousher, the tournament and opening ceremonies will also be a major boost to our local economy.

“The economic impact for the community is well over $32 million in just over two weeks. It’s amazing. Just think, we do this one well, and who knows what’s ahead of us,” Shousher said.

Friday night will end with a bang with headliner Gwen Stefani performing in Promenade Park and a fireworks celebration to top off the evening. Saturday night will feature country music artist Chris Young.

To purchase tickets to fan fest: www.promenadeconcerts.com

Tickets to The Solheim Cup Tournament: www.solheimcupusa.com

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
Teen who nearly drowned in pond in critical condition
Monroe Street at Auburn Avenue closed Monday evening following a a car crash with a fire truck...
One dead, another in critical condition after crash on Monroe Street involving fire truck
A woman is dead after a tree fell on top of her car while driving near Sumpter Tuesday.
Woman and horse die as a result of fallen tree
Toledo Police car
Man suffers medical emergency, crashes on Airport Hwy.
Toledo Fire and Rescue were called to the home on Vinton St. just before 1 a.m.
Two people escape early morning house fire

Latest News

6/30: Ross' Wednesday Noon Forecast
One person died after a crash involving a Toledo fire truck. A new program in the city aims to...
New program aims to completely eliminate traffic deaths in Toledo
Toledo Lucas County Health Department
Syphilis cases on the rise in Norhwest Ohio
Promedica’s Fan Fest celebrations downtown expect crowds of 30,000
60 Day Countdown to The Solheim Cup Begins!