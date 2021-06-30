Escuela Smart Academy welcomes new principal, and virtual health center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Some big changes at Toledo’s only bilingual school.

Escuela Smart Academy has a new principal, and a new way to connect Spanish speaking families to health care.

Escuela Smart Academy will offer a virtual health center in August.

Families can see a medical provider virtually. Tiffany Ways is the Director of School Health Services for Health Partners of Western Ohio. She tells 13 ABC, “For a lot of our families, its really about connecting with a provider that can understand them, who can connect with them and explain what services they need in a language that is native to them.”

The virtual health care center will open August 2nd.

Escuela Smart is also welcoming a new Spanish-speaking principal.

Allen tells 13 ABC, “As a Puerto Rican woman in the school system, as a principal within TPS, I feel its very important that im here at Escuela Smart Academy, because of that and the connections I can make with the families and within our cultures together.”

Natasha Allen says she’s excited to serve her community.

