June 30th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It won’t be as hot today, but it will still be humid with a high around 80. Scattered showers and storms are likely at times. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high around 80, but the humidity will be much lower. Comfortable weather arrives on Friday with low humidity and only a slim chance of a late day shower. The weekend will turn dry, sunny, and hotter. Highs will soar into the low 90s early next week.

