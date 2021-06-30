June 30th Weather Forecast
Lower Humidity Late Week
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It won’t be as hot today, but it will still be humid with a high around 80. Scattered showers and storms are likely at times. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high around 80, but the humidity will be much lower. Comfortable weather arrives on Friday with low humidity and only a slim chance of a late day shower. The weekend will turn dry, sunny, and hotter. Highs will soar into the low 90s early next week.
