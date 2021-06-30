Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Mexico-based rescuers assist Fla. condo collapse search

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rescue specialists from Mexico are joining the massive search for survivors in the wreckage of the Surfside, Fla., partial building collapse.

The Mexico-based “go team” of Cadena International, a Jewish nonprofit, is now in the disaster zone assisting local, state and federal rescue crews.

Cadena has responded to more than 1,000 natural disasters and humanitarian crises in 26 countries since 2005.

Members of Cadena International are on the scene at the condo collapse in Surfside, Fla.
Members of Cadena International are on the scene at the condo collapse in Surfside, Fla.(Source: Cadena International/CNN)

Moises Soffer, one of Cadena’s seven volunteers currently in Surfside, said he’s hopeful that he can still find survivors with the help of his partner Oreo, a rescue dog trained to find living victims in disasters.

“We never lost hope. We always try and we always work like everyone is going to be a live person underneath,” Soffer said.

There is also a second rescue team from Mexico on the scene called Topos Azteca.

A nonprofit group founded after the 7.1-magnitude deadly 1985 Mexico City earthquake.

Israel has also deployed a rescue team to assist with rescue and recovery efforts in Florida.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
Teen who nearly drowned in pond in critical condition
Monroe Street at Auburn Avenue closed Monday evening following a a car crash with a fire truck...
One dead, another in critical condition after crash on Monroe Street involving fire truck
A woman is dead after a tree fell on top of her car while driving near Sumpter Tuesday.
Woman and horse die as a result of fallen tree
Toledo Police car
Man suffers medical emergency, crashes on Airport Hwy.
Toledo Fire and Rescue were called to the home on Vinton St. just before 1 a.m.
Two people escape early morning house fire

Latest News

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic...
Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea ‘provocation’
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Federal judge blocks Indiana ‘abortion reversal’ law
Bills in both the U.S. House and Senate look to update crash test dummies and testing...
Collision Division: Lawmakers cross party lines to address disparity in vehicle safety
The charges against the Trump Organization and the company’s chief financial officer, Allen...
Charges expected Thursday for Trump’s company, top executive
The Tennant Fire rages in Klamath National Forest in California on Tuesday. Fire crews are...
‘Orange skies’: Biden raising federal pay to fight wildfires