Ohio Auditor launches fraud investigation into state’s unemployment system

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Auditor’s office has uncovered so much fraud in the state’s unemployment system that it’s launched a separate audit dedicated to those issues while it also inspects the state agency overseeing unemployment.

The system that’s seen some $2 billion in fraud issues is under inspection by the Ohio Auditor of State’s office. Its preliminary findings on fraud are expected in August, while a full report should come in September.

But Sen. Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) wants answers from ODJFS immediately about why some people aren’t being helped after they had their unemployment information hacked.

“This is a serious problem. We need to make these folks whole,” Fedor said to ODJFS Deputy Director Julie Smith on Tuesday. “It’s not their fault. It’s the system’s fault.”

Smith answered questions from a bipartisan, bicameral group of state lawmakers on the Unemployment Compensation Modernization Council, which was formed to address the state’s unemployment issues that came to light during the pandemic.

“It is not an acceptable situation,” Smith said. “It is a national issue that we need to get ahead of.”

She believes hijacked claims are “a thing of the past” now that the agency has launched two-factor authentication efforts in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance online portal. The security upgrade was only added on June 17, after Ohioans were left vulnerable for months to hackers who criminals who took, in some cases, as much as $10,000 in unemployment funds from people’s bank accounts.

Fedor said the people who have saught her help report getting emails from ODJFS stating that the agency can’t help them get their money back and it was not liable. The complainants are told to file a police report or go to the FBI, Fedor said.

Smith explained that the agency has to conduct investigations into the fraud claims to see if they pan out before getting someone’s money back, but that’s not what is in the emails Fedor’s constituents have received.

After a back-and-forth exchange on the issue, Smith agreed to work with Fedor to try and resolve the issues.

But other lawmakers have had it with Ohio’s unemployment system altogether.

“It’s not working. My patience has run out with these folks,” said Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova Twp). “Quite frankly, they don’t do a very good job. Everyone here knows they don’t do a good job, the public knows they don’t do a good job, and no one seems to hold them accountable. They just keep getting on the payroll.”

Emily Redman, the Ohio Auditor of State Office’s legislative director, told the council Tuesday that her office has had a hard time collecting all the information it needs for its report because of outdated technology ODJFS uses for certain tasks.

For example, she said complaints come into the department through multiple avenues that make it difficult to understand trends and collect data.

“Trying to sift through all of that and standardize that has been a challenge,” Redman said.

Ohio isn’t alone in dealing with unemployment issues. The auditor’s office was attempting to review issues that other states are facing to see how Ohio compares, but Redman said other states weren’t helpful when asked to help analyze customer service trends.

Ohio looked to compare itself to Florida, Georgia, Massacheutes, Michigan, Washington and Wisconsin. Only one state responded with “useful information,” she said, while the others seemed “concerned about sharing too much information as they worked through their own issues.”

The auditor is now pursuing data from the U.S. Department of Labor to help fill some gaps.

Smith said that many of the unemployment shortfalls can be linked directly to technology and staffing issues.

The agency is still digging out from the first two weeks of claims that flooded the state as the pandemic shutdown halted the economy.

“We were just decimated with the volume,” Smith said.

She told the council that the agency is working to make improvements on a number of fronts, but conceeded that the state’s system was vulnerable to fraud due to its massive influx of claims, weak infrastructure, and thin staff.

“In the rush to get payments out the door, we let go of some of our internal processes that were meant to combat fraud,” Smith said. “Would that have made a difference on the type of fraud we’re seeing today? It’s anybody’s guess.”

Rep. Merrin, however, isn’t convinced that things are on track change voluntarily.

“I would be close to betting my life savings that they don’t have a plan,” Merrin said. “Where’s the plan? Where’s the plan? Where’s the plan that shows when they’re going to update their systems? How much does it cost? When is it going to be implemented? Where are they at in their progression? It doesn’t exist. And if it does exist, I would love to see it in the (auditor’s) report.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.