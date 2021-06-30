Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

School Bus Shuttles Available for Solheim Fan Fest

Oregon City Schools to provide school buses for park and ride Sept. 3, 2021
Oregon School Buses will shuttle people to The Solheim Cup Fan Fest from Great Eastern Shopping...
Oregon School Buses will shuttle people to The Solheim Cup Fan Fest from Great Eastern Shopping Center in Northwood Friday, Sept. 3, 2021(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re planning to see Gwen Stefani or catch any of the action at Promenade Park Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, you’re not alone.

“There’s going to be a lot of people downtown. There’s going to be a lot going on. Parking’s going to be limited,” says Hal Gregory, Superintendent of Oregon City Schools. The district is partnering with the Oregon Schools Foundation and rolling out their fleet of big yellow buses to serve as park-and-ride shuttles.

The buses will pick up people who park at Great Eastern Shopping Center in Northwood and take them back and forth to downtown. A ticket to ride will cost you $20.00 for the day.

To purchase a park-and-ride ticket, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
Teen who nearly drowned in pond in critical condition
Monroe Street at Auburn Avenue closed Monday evening following a a car crash with a fire truck...
One dead, another in critical condition after crash on Monroe Street involving fire truck
A woman is dead after a tree fell on top of her car while driving near Sumpter Tuesday.
Woman and horse die as a result of fallen tree
Toledo Police car
Man suffers medical emergency, crashes on Airport Hwy.
The Ohio Auditor’s office has uncovered so much fraud in the state’s unemployment system that...
Ohio Auditor launches fraud investigation into state’s unemployment system

Latest News

Individuals or businesses can sponsor a custom-built box for $1,500
Solheim Cup flower boxes to beautify downtown Toledo
Promedica’s Fan Fest celebrations downtown expect crowds of 30,000
Thousands expected downtown for The Solheim Cup opening ceremonies
Promedica’s Fan Fest celebrations downtown expect crowds of 30,000
60 Day Countdown to The Solheim Cup Begins!
Toledo aims to maximize potential impact from Solheim Cup
Toledo aims to maximize potential impact from Solheim Cup