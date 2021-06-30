School Bus Shuttles Available for Solheim Fan Fest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re planning to see Gwen Stefani or catch any of the action at Promenade Park Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, you’re not alone.

“There’s going to be a lot of people downtown. There’s going to be a lot going on. Parking’s going to be limited,” says Hal Gregory, Superintendent of Oregon City Schools. The district is partnering with the Oregon Schools Foundation and rolling out their fleet of big yellow buses to serve as park-and-ride shuttles.

The buses will pick up people who park at Great Eastern Shopping Center in Northwood and take them back and forth to downtown. A ticket to ride will cost you $20.00 for the day.

To purchase a park-and-ride ticket, click here.

