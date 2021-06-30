Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Solheim Cup flower boxes to beautify downtown Toledo

Individuals or businesses can sponsor a custom-built box for $1,500
Individuals or businesses can sponsor a custom-built box for $1,500
Individuals or businesses can sponsor a custom-built box for $1,500(WTVG)
By Christina Williams
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Solheim Cup is coming to Toledo. As we inch closer to the competition, final preparations are happening now for the big event. Downtown Toledo will serve as a hub of activity. The Solheim Cup fan fest, opening ceremonies, concerts and a “festival atmosphere” will stretch for blocks in both directions of Promenade Park.

In addition to construction, part of the planning includes beautification. Fresh flowers are planted at Promenade park and now you have a chance to showcase how Toledo is growing. Businesses or individuals can sponsor a flower box. The custom-built boxes by Mager Designs will feature fresh flowers and a special tee marker with your business logo.

The boxes will be placed throughout downtown Toledo ahead of the tournament and once the golfers leave town, the sponsors get to keep the floral display.

Only 100 boxes are available. If you would like more information on sponsoring a flower box, contact the Promedica Foundation at 419-291-0212 or promedica.foundation@promedica.org

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
Teen who nearly drowned in pond in critical condition
Monroe Street at Auburn Avenue closed Monday evening following a a car crash with a fire truck...
One dead, another in critical condition after crash on Monroe Street involving fire truck
A woman is dead after a tree fell on top of her car while driving near Sumpter Tuesday.
Woman and horse die as a result of fallen tree
Toledo Police car
Man suffers medical emergency, crashes on Airport Hwy.
The Ohio Auditor’s office has uncovered so much fraud in the state’s unemployment system that...
Ohio Auditor launches fraud investigation into state’s unemployment system

Latest News

Oregon School Buses will shuttle people to The Solheim Cup Fan Fest from Great Eastern Shopping...
School Bus Shuttles Available for Solheim Fan Fest
Promedica’s Fan Fest celebrations downtown expect crowds of 30,000
Thousands expected downtown for The Solheim Cup opening ceremonies
Promedica’s Fan Fest celebrations downtown expect crowds of 30,000
60 Day Countdown to The Solheim Cup Begins!
Toledo aims to maximize potential impact from Solheim Cup
Toledo aims to maximize potential impact from Solheim Cup