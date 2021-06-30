Solheim Cup flower boxes to beautify downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Solheim Cup is coming to Toledo. As we inch closer to the competition, final preparations are happening now for the big event. Downtown Toledo will serve as a hub of activity. The Solheim Cup fan fest, opening ceremonies, concerts and a “festival atmosphere” will stretch for blocks in both directions of Promenade Park.

In addition to construction, part of the planning includes beautification. Fresh flowers are planted at Promenade park and now you have a chance to showcase how Toledo is growing. Businesses or individuals can sponsor a flower box. The custom-built boxes by Mager Designs will feature fresh flowers and a special tee marker with your business logo.

The boxes will be placed throughout downtown Toledo ahead of the tournament and once the golfers leave town, the sponsors get to keep the floral display.

Only 100 boxes are available. If you would like more information on sponsoring a flower box, contact the Promedica Foundation at 419-291-0212 or promedica.foundation@promedica.org

