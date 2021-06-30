Sylvania Pizza Palooza canceled, cites worker shortage

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania’s annual Pizza Palooza has been canceled this year with organizers citing a worker shortage.

The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce and Sylvania Recreation district made the announcement Wednesday.

“In order to continue to bring Northwest Ohio the very best pizza tasting event a variety of pizza restaurants are required,” the Chamber of Commerce wrote in a post. “With the workforce shortage in the restaurant industry, many of our outstanding vendors are unable to participate in this year’s event.”

It said Pizza Palooza is expected to return next year and is encouraging the public to support local restaurants.

