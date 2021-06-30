Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Sylvania Pizza Palooza canceled, cites worker shortage

Roughly 500 businesses are members of the Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce, which helps...
Roughly 500 businesses are members of the Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce, which helps cross-promote shops online and through themed events.(Tony Geftos)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania’s annual Pizza Palooza has been canceled this year with organizers citing a worker shortage.

The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce and Sylvania Recreation district made the announcement Wednesday.

“In order to continue to bring Northwest Ohio the very best pizza tasting event a variety of pizza restaurants are required,” the Chamber of Commerce wrote in a post. “With the workforce shortage in the restaurant industry, many of our outstanding vendors are unable to participate in this year’s event.”

It said Pizza Palooza is expected to return next year and is encouraging the public to support local restaurants.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
Teen who nearly drowned in pond in critical condition
Monroe Street at Auburn Avenue closed Monday evening following a a car crash with a fire truck...
One dead, another in critical condition after crash on Monroe Street involving fire truck
A woman is dead after a tree fell on top of her car while driving near Sumpter Tuesday.
Woman and horse die as a result of fallen tree
Toledo Police car
Man suffers medical emergency, crashes on Airport Hwy.
The Ohio Auditor’s office has uncovered so much fraud in the state’s unemployment system that...
Ohio Auditor launches fraud investigation into state’s unemployment system

Latest News

Program offers low-income and elderly residents assistance paying energy bills,...
Ohio Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program (HEAP) kicks off July 1
Toledo Lucas County Health Department
Syphilis cases on the rise in Northwest Ohio
TARTA bus on the street.
Lucas County begins path to joining TARTA
6/30: Ross' Wednesday Noon Forecast