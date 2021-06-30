Traffic
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz agrees to talk firefighter staffing

By Kayla Molander
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “I’m stymied. Let’s just sit down and talk. That’s all we’re asking for. We’re not making any public demands, there’s nothing unprofessional going on, we just want to sit down and talk,” says Toledo Firefighters Local 92 president Dan Desmond.

Local 92 originally invited Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz to be a part of their contract negotiations on Friday. Wednesday afternoon, he agreed to meet the union at the table.

This is a complete about-face from this morning, when a city attorney sent the union an email asking members to stop contacting the mayor.

“This is the first time I’ve ever heard of a mayor of the city of Toledo not wanting to talk to his representative of over 480 city employees” says Desmond.

After receiving the email, firefighters showed up at a city press conference that the mayor was set to attend, only to hear an announcement from a city spokesperson that the mayor would not be showing up.

Just three hours later, the mayor called the union to arrange a conversation.

The talks have been ongoing for weeks, Local 92 has even posted a message about its primary concern on the billboard on the side of its union hall: “Your fire department is dangerously understaffed today.”

Toledo Fire and Rescue released a statement about the staffing issue that reads, in part, “The city plans to hire a sufficient number of firefighters to relieve the current members and to reduce the potential of staffing issues.”

The union says it needs 100 new bodies right now to reach a safe staffing level. There are currently 49 recruits in training, who will hit the streets by October.

“I’ve heard those 49 are not even going to cover the retirements through next year,” says Desmond.

The union says that when the mayor called he was eager to meet and apologetic for the delay. They say they are taking him at his word.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

